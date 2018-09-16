Missouri Woman Blames Phone Company for Financial Problems

CENTRALIA - A Centralia woman said she does not have enough money to put food on the table because of multiple mistakes by U.S. Cellular.

Denise Guay said her bank account was debited in error for a payment due on her daughter's account, then just two months later was debited twice for a bill on her own account. As a result, Guay said, the bank charged her $177.00 for multiple overdrafts.

Guay said U.S. Cellular debited $154.00 out of her checking account on April 12 without crediting her, then made another withdrawal April 17, when the company should have been debiting her daughter's account.

Then on June 24, Guay said, U.S. Cellular debited her account twice for the same payment. Guay said the made the payment by phone but the company told her it could not give her a confirmation number at the time.

Guay said she called U.S. Cellular multiple times but never got a full explanation. She said the company agreed to cover the overdraft fees, but she has not yet received that money.

"They don't want to be responsible, that's why. So they're blaming me," said Guay. "I don't know how to explain it, and you know what? Neither do they."

The overdraft fees left her with a negative balance, Guay said. With no money for expenses, she said she had to have her mother wire funds into her account to pay for groceries.

U.S. Cellular told KOMU 8 News it was still looking into the situation, but had no further comment.

Guay said U.S. Cellular should apologize. "You can play a joke on me, tease me, but do not fool with my money."