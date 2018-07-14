Missouri Woman Charged in Infant's Death

KANSAS CITY (AP) - An Independence woman has been charged in the death of her infant daughter who suffered from acute malnutrition.

The Kansas City Star reports 31-year-old Deshelle D.F. Atkison was charged Friday with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and with endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors asked for bond of $100,000.

The child's immediate cause of death was pneumonia. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Online court records don't list a lawyer for Atkison.

Court documents show that when paramedics were called to the home in January because the infant wasn't breathing, the child was pale, unclean and very thin. The documents also show the home was filthy and included leaking bags of trash and rat feces.