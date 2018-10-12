Missouri woman charged in Kansas death now jailed in Kansas

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri woman recently charged in the 1989 death of a woman in Kansas City, Kansas, has been moved to a Kansas jail.

Carolyn Heckert was arrested in Smithville, Missouri, earlier this month and charged with first-degree murder in the December 29, 1989, death of Sarah DeLeon. DeLeon was found stabbed to death along railroad tracks in Kansas City, Kansas. Police said had also suffered a head wound.

KMBC-TV reports that authorities moved Heckert from a Missouri facility to the Wyandotte County Detention Center this week. She's being held on $1 million bond.

Police said new DNA collection and testing technology prompted police to review the DeLeon case.