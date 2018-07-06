Missouri Woman Charged in Overdose Deaths of 2 Men

ST. MARY (AP) - A southeast Missouri woman is facing charges for the drug overdose deaths of two men.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 56-year-old Sandra M. Dallas of St. Mary is charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and drug charges. She is accused of supplying methadone to 42-year-old Travis Welty and 55-year-old Darin Reid on Oct. 19, hours before the men died.

Authorities say Dallas was showing the men a trailer she was trying to sell. They reportedly began discussing drugs and she allegedly sold the men methadone. A toxicology report showed that both men tested positive for methadone.

A phone call on Thursday seeking comment from an attorney for Dallas went unanswered.