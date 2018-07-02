Missouri Woman Charged with Burglary and Assault

OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Police Department arrested a 50-year-old Missouri woman after she refused to leave a bar when she lost her car keys.

Rhonda L. Smith of Kaiser was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, and one count of resisting arrest Monday.

Osage Beach police said Smith was escorted out of the bar when she unlawfully re-entered the building and attacked an employee.

Police said Smith was determined to be fit for confinement after a medical evaluation, but she was uncooperative and combative with authorities.

Smith was taken to the Camden County Jail where she was being held Wednesday morning on $500 cash or $2,500 surety bond.