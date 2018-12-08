Missouri woman convicted of trying to kill deputy husband

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — A southwestern Missouri jury has convicted a sheriff's deputy's wife of charges that she tried to kill her husband by shooting him in the head.

Jurors who heard the case in Newton County on a venue change out of McDonald County found 43-year-old Patricia Halverson guilty of second-degree attempted murder and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors said she shot Al Halverson in December 2015 while he was napping in a chair at the couple's home near Anderson. He survived.

Court records say Patricia Halverson initially reported that her husband shot himself. But McDonald County Prosecutor Bill Dobbs said in a statement Friday that she testified at trial that the gun accidentally fired when she was going outside to shoot an armadillo in the yard.

Patricia Halverson's sentencing is scheduled for May 15.