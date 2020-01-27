Missouri woman dead after Benton County crash

BENTON COUNTY — A Blue Springs, Missouri woman is dead after a crash Saturday night.

Andralee Taylor, 32, was driving northbound on US-65 about one mile north of Route MM at about 7:45 p.m., according to online crash reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred as Taylor swerved to avoid oncoming traffic after passing another vehicle, according to the crash report. She lost control of the car and hit an embankment, overturned and hit a tree.

She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.