Missouri Woman Dies after Being Hit by Lightning

By: Associated Press



POMONA, Mo. - A 54-year-old southwest Missouri woman is dead after apparently being struck by lightning.

Howell County authorities say Connie Lou Wake died Wednesday.

Authorities say Wake's son called the Howell County sheriff's office Wednesday morning to report he found his mother unresponsive in the front yard of her home east of Pomona.

The Ozarkareanetwork reports that emergency responders found Wake dead when they arrived.

The sheriff's office says no foul play is suspected.