Missouri woman dies in crash on Interstate 64 in Illinois

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - A Missouri woman has died after the SUV she was riding in flipped on Interstate 64 in East St. Louis, Illinois.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the 40-year-old woman from Salisbury, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene early Tuesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the woman was riding in the rear of the car with the rear seats folded down. Troopers say she was not wearing a seatbelt and she was partly ejected from the vehicle when the driver lost control of the wheel.

Police say the SUV's driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car and seriously injured. A boy in the front passenger seat was wearing a seat belt and had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.