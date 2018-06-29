Missouri Woman Dies in House Explosion

HAVEN, Kan. (AP) - A Missouri woman died and three other people were injured when a house exploded and burned in Kansas. Reno County sheriff's deputies say 60-year-old Mary Lou Hemmy of Independence died when the two-story home on Cheney Lake exploded Sunday. Reno County sheriff's deputies say when emergency workers arrived, the house had been leveled and was on fire.

The sheriff's office says the homeowner, 53-year-old Melissa Glass Settle, was in critical condition Monday at a Wichita hospital. Her daughter, 23-year-old Susan Hoover, of Oklahoma City, and a friend, 27-year-old Daniel Sigg of Andale, were both listed in fair condition Monday.

The sheriff says there is no indication of foul play. Neighbors told investigators that a new water heater had been installed this week in the home.