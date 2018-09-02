Missouri Woman Found Not Guilty in 2003 Homicide

By: The Associated Press

FORSYTH (AP) - A southwest Missouri woman whose conviction in a 2003 homicide was overturned has been found not guilty after a second trial in the case.

Greene County Judge Michael Cordonnier ruled Tuesday that no physical evidence linked Paula Hall of Sparta to the death of Freda Heyn.

Heyn, 68, disappeared in November 2003 from Oldfield, about 30 miles southeast of Springfield. Her skull was found in the Mark Twain National Forest in southern Christian County in 2004.

Hall was convicted of second-degree murder in February 2009 and sentenced to 20 years in prison, but an appeals court overturned the conviction in 2011. She was released on bail in June.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Cordonnier heard the case again in a bench trial last week.