Missouri woman gets 18 years in fatal crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri woman has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for causing a traffic jam that led to the death of a Wildwood man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 24-year-old Alexandra Adams was sentenced Monday in Benton County, Arkansas. She pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and second-degree battery in the death of 51-year-old David Moessner.

Authorities say Adams was intoxicated when she wrecked her SUV in a construction zone in northwest Arkansas in February. They say Moessner was standing on the shoulder when another car swerved to avoid the traffic jam and fatally struck him.

Authorities say Adams' blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit and she had been on probation for a drunken driving crash in 2010.