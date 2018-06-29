Missouri woman gets 2 years in prison for immigration plot

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City woman has been ordered to spend two years in federal prison for marrying a Kenyan man so he could stay in the United States.

Forty-four-year-old Traci Porter was sentenced Monday in Kansas City. That's where she pleaded guilty in January to charges that she participated in a conspiracy to help African nationals circumvent immigration laws through fraudulent marriages.

Five other defendants have pleaded guilty and await sentencing as part of the plot, which involved dozens of fraudulent weddings. The African nationals paid as much as $2,000 for them.

Prosecutors say Porter married a man from Kenya in 2008, but officials later determined that the man still had another wife. Porter and the man later remarried, and he was granted permanent resident status in the U.S.