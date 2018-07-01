Missouri Woman Gets Life Sentence in Killing

FARMINGTON, Mo. - An eastern Missouri woman has been sentenced to life in prison after admitting that she killed a man.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills reports that 37-year-old Robin Lucas of rural Bonne Terre pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder. She was originally charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Thomas Triplett Jr. but reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Drug investigators went to Lucas' camping trailer on April 21, 2011, on an anonymous tip about a methamphetamine lab. No arrest was made but Triplett was shot the next day.

Witnesses told police that Lucas thought Triplett was the anonymous tipster. She admitted during her plea hearing that she shot Triplett.