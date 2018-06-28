Missouri woman gets prison term for oxycodone conspiracy

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City woman has been ordered to spend nearly four years in federal prison for her role in a $1.2 million plot to distribute illegally obtained oxycodone.

Forty-six-year-old Michelle C. Newton was sentenced Monday in Kansas City to three years and 10 months in prison.

Newton pleaded guilty in June to charges that from December 2013 to January of this year, she participated in the conspiracy to traffic oxycodone.

Prosecutors say the conspirators acquired prescription-quality paper used by authorized health care providers to write oxycodone prescriptions. Authorities say they also obtained federal registration numbers of health care providers, which they used to prepare fraudulent prescriptions.

Conspirators got the prescriptions filled and sold the pills for $15 to $25 each.

Four other defendants have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.