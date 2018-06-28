Missouri woman pleads guilty in death of her husband

KENNETT, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reports that 51-year-old Victoria Lee Isaac of Puxico entered the plea Monday after prosecutors amended the original charge of first-degree murder.

Isaac's husband, 43-year-old Chris Isaac, was fatally shot in the head on May 14, 2013. Isaac told authorities that something told her to "end him."

Chris Isaac was asleep on the couch when he was killed. Sentencing is Dec. 15.