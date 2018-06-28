Missouri woman pleads guilty to abandoning corpse

JOPLIN (AP) - A southwest Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to abandoning a corpse after she and a man posed for photos with the body and posted them on Facebook.

The Joplin Globe reports 24-year-old Chelsie Berry of Carl Junction entered her plea Monday in Newton County Circuit Court.

She and 28-year-old Jared Prier were charged in August with disposing of the body of 30-year-old Dennis Meyer in the driveway of a rural Newton County home after Meyer died of a drug overdose.

Berry told investigators she and Prier were reluctant to call for an ambulance or take Meyer to a hospital because they were high on methamphetamine and Xanax and were afraid of getting into trouble.

Prosecutors later dropped the charge of abandonment of a corpse against Prier.