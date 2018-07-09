Missouri Woman's Backers Make New Push For Clemency

KANSAS CITY (AP) - People who believe a Missouri woman was wrongly convicted of killing her husband have deluged Gov. Jay Nixon with letters seeking clemency on the 25th anniversary of her incarceration.



Law students at Georgetown University are examining the case of Patricia "Patty" Prewitt. They say the letters were

hand-delivered last week.



Prewitt was a 34-year-old mother of five when her husband, Bill, was shot and killed in 1984 as he slept in their home in the rural east-central Missouri town of Holden.



Prewitt said a stranger broke into the house, but authorities focused on her in part because she had cheated on him. She is serving a life sentence.

Her supporters say she had been receiving threatening phone

calls and that someone had broken into the home before the

shooting.