Missouri woman's death ruled homicide; suspect arrested

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) — Authorities said a woman whose body was found recently in southwest Missouri was the victim of a homicide.

The Joplin Globe reports that 61-year-old Willanna Dunn's body was found Thursday near Joplin. Police have declined to say if the victim's body was buried or concealed. Cadaver dogs were used in the search that recovered the body.

Joplin police Capt. Bob Higginbotham said an autopsy determined the manner of Dunn's death to be homicide. Authorities haven't said how she died.

He said a suspect in Dunn's death was arrested Friday, but formal charges haven't been filed.