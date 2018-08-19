Missouri woman sentenced for intentionally poisoning son

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis-area woman convicted in March of secretly poisoning her son with prescription medications has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Rachel Kinsella, of Meadville, was sentenced Friday for first-degree assault and child endangerment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Kinsella's then-9-year-old son was near death until the state removed him from her care after a hospital visit in early 2015.

Authorities say Kinsella stockpiled prescription drugs from St. Louis-area pharmacies. She also sought drugs and treatment from a Kansas City hospital and didn't tell doctors in the two cities about her son's overlapping care.

Kinsella told police she "accidentally" gave her son the wrong medication "on occasion," but doctors said the amount and types of drugs in his system indicated intentional poisoning.