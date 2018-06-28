Missouri women drop regular season finale to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Carrying a six game win streak into the final regular season game against No. 17 Texas A&M, No. 11 Missouri looked to finish the season on a high note but fell to the Aggies 82-63.

Missouri trailed by just three points after the first quarter, but a rough second quarter where the Tigers were outscored 22-7 would prove fatal as they weren't able to claw back.

The Aggies shot 56 percent from the field and also hit 17 of 19 free throws. Freshman guard Chennedy Carter led Texas A&M with 23 points and Danni Williams had 20.

Missouri shot 38 percent from the field. Sophie Cunningham led the team with 19 points and also had four rebounds and five assists. The Tigers turned the ball over 15 times to Texas A&M's eight.

The loss took the Tigers from a potential 4-seed in the SEC Tournament down to the 6-seed behind Mississippi State, Georgia, South Carolina, LSU and Texas A&M.

Missouri will play the winner of 11-seed Florida versus 14-seed Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament in Nashville on March 1 at 8:30 p.m. CDT.