Missouri Women's Basketball Drops Road Matchup to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Missouri Tigers women’s basketball team dropped its second straight road conference game on Thursday night, falling to the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers by a score of 77-66.

Tennessee guard Diamond DeShields led a comeback after with a game-leading 22 points. DeShields scoring 18 points in the second half. Three other Volunteers teammates finished with double-digit points as well.

Cierra Porter earned her tenth double-double of the season, leading the team with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Sierra Michaelis collected five assists and double-digit points, while Sophie Cunningham finished the night with 16 points.

Missouri led at halftime by a score of 35-30, helped by a second quarter run with 12 unanswered points. The Tigers shot just shy of 50 percent from field goal range, but only connected for a pair of 3-pointers on 13 attempts.

The Tigers fall to 16-9 overall following their fifth defeat in Southeastern Conference play. Tennessee also won its fourth straight home matchup against Missouri dating back to the 2012-13 season.

Missouri returns home to host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday at 5 p.m. The Tigers collected a 60-46 victory against Arkansas in their previous matchup on January 23.