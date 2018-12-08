Missouri women's basketball falls in AP rankings

COLUMBIA - Missouri women's basketball dropped from No. 14 to No. 16 in the rankings, following a loss in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Missouri sits behind conference opponents, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 7 South Carolina, No. 12 Tennessee and No. 14 Texas A&M.

Missouri now awaits its NCAA Tournament seeding and match-up, which is released on Selection Monday, March 12.