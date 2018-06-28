Missouri women's basketball falls in rankings

COLUMBIA - Missouri women's basketball dropped to No. 14 in the Associated Press rankings on Monday, following a loss to then No. 17 Texas A&M over the weekend.

Missouri had climbed in the rankings in the past month, reaching its peak of No. 11 last week. Despite the fall, they will still finish the season in the top 15.

With the end of the regular season, the Missouri women received their seeding for the SEC Tournament on Sunday. The Tigers are a six-seed, playing in the second round on Thursday.

Last year, Missouri fell to Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of the tournament and will attempt to make it to the quarterfinal round versus Georgia for the second-consecutive year.

Missouri will face the winner of the Ole Miss vs. Florida match-up, happening on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.