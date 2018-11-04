Missouri Women's Basketball garners national attention

COLUMBIA - The SEC Preseason Coaches Poll picked Missouri to finish fifth in the conference, as announced by the League Office on Tuesday.

The Tigers are expected finish behind Mississippi State, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, respectively. Last year, Missouri made it to its third consecutive NCAA Tournament, but lost in the first round to Florida Gulf Coast. However, Mississippi State finished the 2017-2018 campaign as the national runner up and South Carolina made it to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Sophie Cunningham and Amber Smith garnered attention, as well.

Cunningham was named First-Team All-SEC for the third consecutive season. During last year's campaign, she averaged 18.5 points per game and 4.7 rebounds. Additionally, Cunningham was the only player in the nation to shoot greater than 54 percent from the field, 45 percent beyond the arc and 83 percent from the free throw line.

Last season, Smith averaged 9.3 points per game and 5.3 rebounds. She scored her career-high versus LSU with 27 points on 11-for-18 from the field.

The Tigers first game is on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at Western Illinois at 8:00 P.M.