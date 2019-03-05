Missouri women's basketball seniors lead team to victory in final home game

COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team came away with a huge victory on Sunday in the seniors' last game at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers beat Alabama 82-47 behind its three seniors, Sophie Cunningham, Cierra Porter and Lauren Aldridge, combining to score 40 points.

Cunningham scored 22 of those 40 points with five assists and eight rebounds in her last home game. Porter recorded 11 points with three steals and seven rebounds, and Aldridge earned herself seven points with five assists.

The 35-point victory is the largest Tiger victory over an SEC opponent this season, and it leaves the Tigers 10-6 overall in SEC play, making it the third consecutive 10 or more conference-win season.

The Tigers fell just short of some season records on Sunday. The team scored 15 three pointers, just one short of the team's season high 16 against Duke back in November. The 82-point game also fell short of this season's high 89-point performance against Western Illinois in November.

The team is traveling to Greenville, South Carolina as the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament. They will play on March 7 against the winner of the Ole Miss/Florida game.