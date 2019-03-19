Missouri women's basketball snags No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament
COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team earned a No. 7 seed for the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will face No. 10 seed Drake in round one on Friday at 3 p.m. in Iowa City, Iowa.
Drake ended the season with a 27-6 record and won the Missouri Valley Conference, although it lost to Missouri State in the conference tournament championship game.
If the Tigers defeat Drake in round one, they will face off on Sunday against the winner between No. 2 seed Iowa and No. 15 seed Mercer. Iowa finished the regular season as runner-up in the Big Ten and also earned a Big Ten Tournament championship. The Hawkeyes are 15-0 at home this season.
This NCAA Tournament appearance marks the fourth consecutive appearance for the Tigers.
