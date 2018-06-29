Missouri Women's Basketball Team Wins Exhibition Game

COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team earned their first victory of the year yesterday as they beat Southwest Baptist in an exhibition game, 79-53.

The team was led by senior forward Bri Kulas as she posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds on the day. While she sat most of the second half, her productivity was replaced by freshman forwards Jordan Fredricks, who posted 16 points and four rebounds on the day. and Kayla McDowell, who chipped in 11 points off the bench.

While Missouri trailed 16-8 early in the first quarter, they managed to hold Southwest Baptist to one point in the last 13:04 in the first half. The Tigers forced Southwest Baptist to commit 24 turnovers and to shoot 29.8% on the day.

The Tigers will host Quincy University for their final exhibition game of the season on Nov. 5 and will travel to play Saint Louis for their first game of the season on Nov. 8.