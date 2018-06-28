Missouri Women's Business Center opens additional location

COLUMBIA - Missouri Women's Business Center has more than doubled students in an entrepreneurship course since opening about four months ago.

The Center created "LaunchU", a course designed to help women create a business plan for their start-up company.

Men are also welcome to attend courses and counseling from the center.

Director Jaime Freidrich said the center has offered the course twice since it opened June 1.

"The course really covers all aspects of a business. So the focus is on feasibility, on making sure your business idea is going to make money to give you a good income to be successful in the long-term," Freidrich said.

Nickie Davis, board member and owner of Muse Clothing, said the course can help people prepare for the real world when it comes to starting a business.

"I think it will make you aware of different things you probably weren't aware of when you are either just starting out, whether you're getting out of college or you're trying to get away from your day job to do something that you love and are passionate about. This course will help you understand a lot of things that maybe haven't been brought to your attention," Davis said.

She said it is important to have a group of women to lean on when starting up a new business.

"It's amazing what you can learn from other people that are going through the exact same thing that you are. Not only learn, but you feel like you're not alone and that makes you realize that it's hard, but if you keep doing it you can absoluetly get through it," Davis said.

The Missouri Women's Business Center recently opened a new location in Fulton.

"Fulton in Callaway County really made sense as the first place to establish a second physical location, because they have so much going on in the community right now towards entrepreneurship innovation," Freidrich said.

She said the center in Fulton is open every Monday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

The center serves eight counties: Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Cooper, Howard, Moniteau and Osage.