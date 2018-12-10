Missouri women's gymnastics ranked 19th in preseason poll

COLUMBIA- The Missouri gymnastics team is ranked 19th nationally in the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics association preseason pool. Mizzou has started in the top 25 the last four seasons. Last season the Tigers started at 17th.

The 2019 season includes 15 matchups with 14 teams ranked in the top 25 preseason polls.

The Tigers open their 2019 season on Friday, January 4 in Tempe Arizona in a quad meet against Arizona State, Minnesota and UIC.