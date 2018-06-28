Missouri won't appeal rewrite of early voting item

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office will not appeal a ruling rewriting the ballot summary of an early voting proposal.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Chris Koster said Tuesday that he won't ask the state Supreme Court to hear the case following Monday's decision by an appeals court panel.

The appellate judges said the summary drafted by legislators was misleading, because it failed to note that the proposed six-day early voting period would occur only if state funding is provided.

The appeals judges ordered the funding contingency to be included in the ballot summary.

House and Senate leaders had said they did not want to appeal the ruling, because they didn't want further legal complications before the measure appears on the November ballot.