Missouri worker dies after being found in semitrailer tank

The Associated Press

PLEASANT VALLEY (AP) — A federal agency is investigating after a man died after being found inside a semitrailer tank.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after the man was found unconscious Wednesday at KTTR Services in Pleasant Valley. He died later at a hospital.

The business cleans and repairs semi-trailer trucks and tanks.

Police said foul play is not suspected.