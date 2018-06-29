Missouri Worker Dies in Accident at Altus Worksite

ALTUS, Okla. (AP) - A worker killed in an industrial accident in Altus has been identified as a Missouri man.

Authorities told reporters Wednesday that 57-year-old Mark Rooney of Springfield, Mo., died in the accident Tuesday afternoon at Planters Cooperative in Altus.

Authorities say Rooney had been working inside a lift basket when a co-worker discovered him dead. Authorities say it appears Rooney was pinned by a beam while still in the lift basket and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration will look into the accident.