Missouri Wrestling Earns Top Seed for Virginia Duals

COLUMBIA -- The No. 9 Missouri Tigers are set for their first of two dual tournaments, as they travel to Hampton, Virginia for the 2012 Virginia Duals. Mizzou enters the 14-team tournament as the No. 1 seed and will receive a first round bye. Their first match will be at 2 P.M. CT on Friday, January 13 against the winner of the Campbell vs. North Dakota State opening round dual.

Regardless of the matchup, it will be a first for Missouri, as they have never faced Campbell or North Dakota State in a dual. This is the first time since 2005 that Missouri has wrestled at the Virginia Duals. In 2005, the Tigers finished in third place with Ben Askren being named as the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler.



With their fifth straight dual victory on Sunday, the Tigers moved back into the top-10 of the NWCA/USA Today Division I Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 9. It matches the highest ranking for the Tigers this year, as they opened the season at ninth and were also ranked No. 9 in the Week Two poll.