Missouri wrestling handles Old Dominion on senior day

Seniors Le'Roy Barnes and Blaise Butler both picked up wins as the Missouri wrestling team took down Old Dominion 29-6 Sunday.

Barnes picked up a 10-5 decision against ODU's Austin Eads. Butler defeated Monarch Brooks Climmons via a 11-3 major decision.

The seniors weren't the only Tigers to shine on Senior Day. Redshirt junior Lavion Mayes matched his career best start to a season by picking up his 21st straight win.

Mayes defeated No. 7 Alexander Richardson in a 2-1 decision to start 21-0 for the second consecutive season.

The only other Tigers to pick up four or more points were Daniel Lewis (major decision) and J'den Cox (forfeit).

With the win, Missouri improves to 11-1 on the season, and finishes the home schedule a perfect 7-0. The Tigers will now head on the road to face Northern Illinois on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m.