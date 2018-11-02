Missouri wrestling remains undefeated

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The No 2. Missouri wrestling team won its 22nd match of the season as it defeated Illinois 23-13 in the National Duals Finals quarterfinals.

No 1. J'den Cox defeated Jeff Koepke in a 15-3 decision, and Johnny Eblen pinned Illinois's Zac Brunson in just 50 seconds in the 174 pound class.

Missouri recorded consecutive losses to tie the day at 10, but Eblen and Cox helped Missouri to victory.

In the 125 class, No. 1 Alan Waters defeated Jess Delgado in a 6-2 decision while Drake Houdeshelt wasted little time in hios 6-3 victory in the 149 pound class.

The score on the day was the closest winning margin for the Tigers since Dec. 13, 2014 when Missouri defeated Ohio 25-18.

The Tigers return to the mat in the National Duels Finals semifinals against No. 11 Lehigh later today at 3 p.m. CT.

Match-By-Match Results vs. Illinois

125: No. 1 Alan Waters (M) def. No. 1 Jesse Delgado (I) by 6-2 decision

133: No. 8 Zane Richards (I) def. No. 20 Zach Synon (M) by 9-2 decision

141: No. 5 Lavion Mayes (M) def. No. 12 Steven Rodrigues (I) by 11-3 major decision

149: No. 1 Drake Houdashelt (M) def. Kyle Langenderfer (I) by 6-3 decision

157: No. 2 Isaiah Martinez (I) def. No. 12 Joey Lavallee (M) by 17-6 major decision

165: No. 8 Jackson Morse (I) def. Mikey England (M) by 4-3 decision

174: No. 4 Johnny Eblen (M) def. No. 10 Zac Brunson (I) by fall (0:50)

184: No. 19 Nikko Reyes (I) def. No. 9 Willie Miklus (M) by 3-1 (SV1) decision

197: No. 1 J'den Cox (M) def. Jeff Koepke (I) by 15-3 major decision

HWT: No. 10 Devin Mellon (M) def. Brooks Black (I) by 5-1 (TB1) decision