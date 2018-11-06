Missouri wrestling team chosen to win seventh Mid-American Conference Championship

COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, the Mid-American Conference (MAC) office selected the Missouri wrestling team to capture its seventh straight Mid-American Conference Championship.

In the preseason standings, Missouri collected 27.0 points. The Tigers had six wrestlers picked first in their respective weight classes. Atop all of that, Missouri has won the last six MAC Championships and seven straight titles, including the Big 12 Championship, in the school’s final year of competition in 2012.

The following Mizzou wrestlers were chosen to win their respective weight class this season:

133 Pounds: John Erneste

141 Pounds: Jaydin Eierman

149 Pounds: Grant Leeth

165 Pounds: Connor Flynn

174 Pounds: Daniel Lewis

184 Pounds: Canten Marriott

Tiger wrestler Wyatt Koelling was also chosen to finish third at 197 pounds and teammate Austin Meyers was picked fourth at heavyweight.

Missouri will open up the season on November. 3rd at Illinois at 12:30 p.m.