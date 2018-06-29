Missouri Senators Want More Farm Aid

AP-MO--Farmers-Aid Bond, Talent ask for more farm disaster payments WASHINGTON (AP) -- Missouri Republicans Kit Bond and Jim Talent join a bipartisan group of senators calling for more federal aid to compensate farmers for losses. In a letter to key members of Congress, the senators noted that farmers nationwide have had crops destroyed this year by drought, floods and other harsh weather. Congress has appropriated emergency agriculture money twice in recent years, but new dollars may be difficult to find. Both the House and Senate have recently voted to cut spending on farm and other programs. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-12-06-05 2209EST