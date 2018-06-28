Missourians Demand "Put the Green" Back in Budget

COLUMBIA- Local protesters gathered in front of Bank Of America Monday to call upon US Senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill to speak out and take action regarding budget resolutions proposed by Paul Ryan and Patty Murray.

The competing budgets released last week by House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan and Senate Budget Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray is what initially sparked this conversation.

Ryan's budget is set to restore federal taxes and spending splitting the difference with federal taxes and spending both settling in at 19.1% of GDP after 10 years. Ryan's budget would cut spending by $4.633 trillion over the next 10 years.

Murray's budget repeals cuts to programs American families depend on and reduces health care costs by $275 billion.

Grass Roots Organizing, also known as GRO, along with Americans for Tax Fairness support Murray's senate resolution.

Robin Ackree, Director of GRO said, "We want our senators to put the 'green' back in our budget. We want them to make corporations pay their fair share."

Along with requesting bigger banks and corporations like Bank of America have a "fairer tax system."

KOMU has reached out to both Blunt and McCaskill but has not heard back.

Blunt and McCaskill are scheduled to vote on the budgets next week.