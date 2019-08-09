Missourians encouraged to "Come Home" to 117th Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA- Thursday marked the first day of the 2019 Missouri State Fair, which will run every day through August 18.

The event is the largest gathering dedicated Missouri's biggest industry, agriculture.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe spoke at its opening ceremony on Thursday morning, and said its slogan, "Come Home," is perfect for the event.

"When urban people come to the fair, they realize just how important it is to the agriculture of our agrarian state, and what that means for Missouri," Kehoe said.

Fair directors announced 2019 saw more donations and federal funding for renovations of the fairgrounds in more than a decade. They also said more money is expected for next year.

Kehoe said he thought the fair came at a good time as a release for Missourians that had experienced a year of prolonged flooding and May's tornadoes.

"Missourians stepped up to the plate and they came together. In Missouri, we don't just know our neighbors, we help our neighbors," Kehoe said.

A parade on the fair grounds starts at 6:00 Thursday night, and country artist Dwight Yoakam will perform a concert at 7:00.

Other concerts throughout the duration of the fair include classic rock group Foreigner and country artist Brantley Gilbert.