Missourians Gather to Remember "I Have a Dream" Speech

JEFFERSON CITY - Missourians will gather at the state capitol grounds Wednesday to remember the legacy of the March on Washington on its 50th anniversary.

On Aug. 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered the "I Have a Dream" speech, a speech that called for the United States to deliver on its promise of freedom and equality for all.

Missouri's March on Washington Committee organized Wednesday's event, which will include performances by Lincoln University bands and choirs and readings of excerpts of King's speech.

Organizers said the ceremonies will take place on the capitol grounds at 1 p.m. and will be moved inside to the rotunda in the event of inclimate weather.

