Missourians may receive FEMA reimbursement for housing costs

JEFFERSON CITY — FEMA may reimburse Missourians registered with the organization if they paid out-of-pocket expenses for temporary housing due to damage to their homes from recent flooding, severe storms and tornadoes.

In a press release Wednesday, FEMA said that lodging expenses may be eligible for reimbursment if an applicant meets several qualifications:

· registers with FEMA

· passes identity verification

· verifies occupancy in a primary residence within a designated county

· verifies that the primary residence is uninhabitable or inaccessible

· incurs disaster-related temporary lodging expenses from April 29 to July 5

· does not have insurance that would cover lodging; and

· did not receive lodging assistance during the same timeframe.

Applicants approved for reimbursement must submit receipts showing the costs have already been paid in full in order to receive reimbursement. The release said the money will not cover additional costs such as phone calls, laundry, Internet, food, movies or pet care.

Residents affected by the April 29-July 5 storms and flooding can register for disaster assistance up to Sept. 9. The registration process is free and takes about 20 minutes, according to FEMA. The press release lists three ways individuals may register: