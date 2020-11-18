COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 pandemic has left a lot of things this year uncertain, including the prices of food for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
The Boone County Health Department is encouraging people to only celebrate the holiday with the people in your home. Due to this, some families are not having large gatherings.
Since some people will only have to serve food for the people in their household, there may be a higher demand for smaller turkeys, which may increase their prices.
Purdue University's Agriculture Economics Department Head and Professor, Jayson Lusk says that prices of food at grocery stores in October were 4% higher than the prices last year in October.
Lusk says that prices for wholesome turkeys are about $1.25 per pound this year compared to the 95 cents per pound two years ago. Wholesome turkey prices are about 15% higher than they were last November and 30% higher than prices at Thanksgiving in 2018.
Lusk says prices at retail stores for meat, eggs and dairy are about 6.1% higher than they were at this time last year. Produce has also seen a 2.6% increase in prices and baking products have seen a 3% increase in prices.
The country also saw a spike in food prices back in the spring when some parts of the country were under stay-at-home orders. This caused for a higher demand from grocery stores as less people were buying food from restaurants.
Even though grocers saw a shortage in the spring, there is no anticipated shortage for the upcoming holiday season.
This year, some people may even shift from traditional Thanksgiving food. One person spoke with KOMU 8 saying she isn't going the traditional route and instead will be making tacos for the family.