Missourians Muscle Doors at Salvage Sale in Columbia

COLUMBIA - An MU sorority held an unusual house sale. About a dozen Missourians gathered Friday afternoon to muscle doors and other woodwork at a salvage sale at the Tri Delta sorority annex house.

Estate and Garage Sale Managers is hosting an architectural salvage house Friday through Saturday afternoon to get rid of all the woodwork and other parts of the annex house. Tri Delta plans to demolish the 70-year-old structure as part of a renovation plan and build a parking lot instead.

The estate sale company asked people to bring their own tools and remove whatever they would like to buy. When asked if he was concerned about his safety while tearing down the doors, Justin Cook said he had fun.

"I was actually really excited. Just the idea of getting an original piece that is clearly tied to the university. Being a Columbia residents I think that was a really fun idea actually," Cook said. "In the end they are tearing it down, so you don't have to worry about nicking up the walls or anything when you're taking this stuff out, so I think anybody can do it."

Items range from French doors with beveled glass to antique solid oak doors to wrought iron hand railsm, kitchen cabinets and many more. Prices start at $15 for a regular oak door to $300 for the house's main door.

Glinda Nickell said she saw pictures of the oak doors online and decided to buy some for the new house she and her husband are building.

The sale will run Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tri Delta sorority annex house on MU's campus.