Missourians Participate in the March of Dimes Walk America

Sarah Schmidt was born prematurely only weighing 2 pounds. Now the 16-year-old healthy teenager is a youth representative for the March of Dimes.

"It is an important cause to me, and it's nice to give back to people who helped me save my life." says Youth Representative Sarah Schimidt

More than 500 people walked the three mile path through Memorial Park. Those who did not walk contributed in other ways by grilling hot dogs, blowing up balloons and handing out t-shirts.

The walk featured The Miracle Mile which displayed pictures of healthy babies born prematurely or with special needs and babies that passed away.

Grayson Rogers was born prematurly and this year's race focused on him.

"It's been a chance for us to talk about how we benefited from the things that the March of Dimes has done and made possible." explained Trent Roger's, Grayson's Father

Rogers' father says the March of Dimes helped save his son's life.

"Just shows that good outcomes can happen from bad situations." he explains.

The March of Dimes raised more than $81,000 which surpassed their goal.