Missourians pay less than most for Thanksgiving meal

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's farm organization, Missouri Farm Bureau, conducted a survey of classic items found on the Thanksgiving Day dinner table. The menu included turkey, staffing, sweet potatoes, peas, relish tray, cranberries, rolls with butter and pumpkin pie.

This year Missouri shoppers found that a meal for 10 people with leftovers would cost $46.67. That works out to about $5 per person.

Diane Olson, director of promotion and education for Missouri Farm Bureau, said significant price declines were seen in turkey, sweet potatoes, stuffing and cranberries.

"Shoppers can rest assured there is an abundance of food items they'll need for the Thanksgiving meal," she said.

The national average was $48.91. According to the survey, Missouri consumers are paying less for most items, with the exception of turkey, frozen pie shells, whipping cream and whole milk.

Olson said these prices are collected a week before Thanksgiving. Jeff Fabbiano, a last-minute shopper, said the prices were okay.

"We are feeding 19 of us, so we bought a lot of food," he said. "It's about what I figured out it would cost."

Olson said it has been a tough year for farmers across the state.

"We've had a lot of floods, a lot of rain that created planting issues. We had an early frost which created some harvesting issues," she said. "As we gather to celebrate, be mindful of the farmers who, despite the challenges, take their job of providing food and fiber seriously and continue to work to feed the world."

The American Farm Bureau has surveyed prices for ingredients that comprise the classic Thanksgiving Day meal since 1986.