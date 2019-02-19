Missourians Praise MLK

Decorated vehicles drove down Broadway to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and to remember his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

Many people celebrated Monday's national holiday in Columbia's Second Baptist Church, where they heard Rev. Harold Butler of Northside Baptist Church in St. Louis.

"The struggle is certainly not complete," he explained. "It will take us to bring the dream to a reality, and that's what we are continuing to struggle for."

Added Mary Ratliff, president of Columbia's NAACP, "This is a celebration of his life. And, through the celebration of his life, it inspires us to call to action those who have been dormant. And many of us know that everything is not okay."

Men, women and children of all backgrounds stopped to reflect during the day about King and his dream of racial justice and equality.

"I think we are a long way now from seeing that dream become a reality," said Ratliff.