Missourians Rally at Capitol for Second Amendment Right

JEFFERSON CITY - Missourians from around the state gathered at the Capitol today in order to show their support second amendment right. It was a part of a national event by Guns Accross America. Participants gathered at Capitols across America in order to express their position on new gun control laws. Event organizers handed out petitions to be submitted to Jefferson City lawmakers expressing their desire to stop increased gun legislation.

Participants were also encouraged to come to the microphone and speak about their beliefs on gun policy in America. Some topics covered included guns in schools, gun control and its relation to genocide, and conceal and carry. Similar groups met at 49 other state capitols.