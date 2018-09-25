Missourians React: Egg Yolks are as Harmful as Smoking

6 years 4 weeks 2 days ago Saturday, August 25 2012 Aug 25, 2012 Saturday, August 25, 2012 11:08:00 AM CDT August 25, 2012 in News
By: Zheng Hwuang Chia

COLUMBIA - Sunny side-up or scrambled? How about no eggs at all? One Canadian researcher said your heart is not a big fan of egg yolks, especially when you eat them regularly, because egg yolks are about two-thirds as bad as smoking.

1,200 men and women patients, with a mean age of 61.5 were surveyed at a vascular prevention clinic at the London Health Sciences Center. The researcher, Dr. J. David Spence, a professor of neurology at Western University in Canada found regular egg yolks consumption increases build-up of carotid plaque, a risk factor for stroke and heart attack.

KOMU 8 got some locals cracking their thoughts on this study.

Kay Henderson, 65, has spent most of her life dancing professionally and teaching others how to dance. Henderson, former dance director at Stephens College, said eggs have always been a big part of her diet when she was dancing.

"Eggs are healthy, I am always told that," Henderson said.

Henderson said these days, she only has eggs with Canadian bacon on the weekends because of her work schedule.

"I'll have to read up more, but [the study] didn't make sense," said Henderson and remarked that she is a believer of the Greek proverb that says ‘nothing in excess.'

Jessica Myers, a Hy-Vee dietitian and a University of Missouri's Department of Nutrition and Exercise Physiology graduate, said a single egg yolk, at 200 mg, has two thirds of the recommended daily cholesterol intake for regular individuals without any heart complications.

"But for those who are 40 and over with cardiovascular disease, I would only do three or four yolks a week," said Myers.

Myers said those surveyed in the research are all over the age of 40 and can't be applied to everyone in the population. She said a yolk a day would not be an issue for most people.

However, the researcher of this study, Dr. Spence would disagree with Myers' statement.

"The mantra ‘eggs can be part of a healthy diet for healthy people' has confused the issue," Spence said in a press release from the Western University. "It has been known for a long time that a high cholesterol intake increases the risk of cardiovascular events, and egg yolks have a very high cholesterol content."

Spence also said an egg a day increases coronary risk for a person with diabetics by two to five-fold.

Lucy's Café manager, Lisa Berry said the local breakfast joint serves about a hundred eggs per days.
Berry said more and more customers are asking for egg whites instead of regular eggs. But she is confident that nothing will stop her customers from having eggs.

"People will always want their eggs, and it doesn't matter what the study says," Berry said. "I don't think they'll (customers) will ever stop eating eggs. Period."

Trey Quinlan, a customer at Lucy's Café, who is also a chef, said he loves eating and working with eggs.

"Eggs are so universal," said Trey Quinlan. "I love doing everything with them. Baking, cooking, simple frying, poaching, omelets, scrambled eggs.."

Quinlan said he is skeptical about the study but said, "If anything, I will just kind of adjust my activity level to balance out the higher cholesterol intake."

The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute said lack of physical activity is a major risk factor for heart disease.

The researcher, Spence said more research should be done to take in other factors such as exercise and waist circumference but stresses that those at risk of cardiovascular disease should avoid consuming egg yolks at all costs.

More News

Grid
List

Instagram co-founders resign from social media company
Instagram co-founders resign from social media company
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The co-founders of Instagram are resigning their positions with the social media company without explanation. ... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 11:02:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Loved ones mourn the loss of MU student
Loved ones mourn the loss of MU student
COLUMBIA - Friends and loved ones of MU student Perri A. Jones mourned the loss of Jones at a vigil... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 8:14:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Missouri church volunteers aid in hurricane disaster relief
Missouri church volunteers aid in hurricane disaster relief
JEFFERSON CITY - More church volunteers are heading to North Carolina Monday night to help communities deal with Hurricane Florence.... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 6:50:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Missouri high court lets voters decide redistricting measure
Missouri high court lets voters decide redistricting measure
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court won't reconsider a ruling allowing voters to decide on a ballot measure... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 5:33:41 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Suspect in Miller County homicide arrested
Suspect in Miller County homicide arrested
MILLER COUNTY - Officials say they arrested a suspect in Chicago for the June murder of Tyler J. Worthington. ... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Hawley defends duck boat lawsuit in latest court filing
Hawley defends duck boat lawsuit in latest court filing
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is defending his lawsuit against the operators of a duck boat... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 4:30:25 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Boonville police searching for gasoline thief
Boonville police searching for gasoline thief
BOONVILLE - Police are searching for a man who stole gasoline, according to a Facebook post Monday morning. Boonville... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill is weak on immigration
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill is weak on immigration
COLUMBIA - Border security and immigration continue to be huge issues for Missouri's November senate race between Sen. Claire McCaskill,... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Missouri tax collector pleads guilty to embezzling $300K
Missouri tax collector pleads guilty to embezzling $300K
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The U.S. attorney's office says a former central Missouri tax collector has pleaded guilty to embezzling... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 3:38:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

FBI report shows violent crime in Missouri continues to rise
FBI report shows violent crime in Missouri continues to rise
KANSAS CITY - The FBI released its annual Crime in the United States report Monday, and the numbers showed violent... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 3:32:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Ex-priest still holds medical licenses in Kansas, Missouri
Ex-priest still holds medical licenses in Kansas, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas priest still holds medical licenses in Kansas and Missouri despite being defrocked... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 3:29:15 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Missouri's voter ID law argued in court
Missouri's voter ID law argued in court
JEFFERSON CITY - A law requiring a photo ID to vote is at the center of a lawsuit beginning Monday... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 2:53:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Sex offender pleads guilty in child porn case that started in Boone County
Sex offender pleads guilty in child porn case that started in Boone County
JEFFERSON CITY - A child sex investigation that started in Boone County has led to a man pleading guilty to... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 2:51:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Charges added against man accused of trying to buy deadly chemical
Charges added against man accused of trying to buy deadly chemical
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury added charges in the case against a Columbia man accused of trying to... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Rosenstein expecting to be fired, heads to White House
Rosenstein expecting to be fired, heads to White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein headed to the White House on Monday expecting to be fired by... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 10:30:53 AM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Updated: St. Louis: 6 homicides in 2-day period
Updated: St. Louis: 6 homicides in 2-day period
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating a rash of six killings over a two-day period, with five... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 8:17:00 AM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Missouri hatchery still open to anglers during renovation
Missouri hatchery still open to anglers during renovation
CASSVILLE (AP) — A $1.9 million renovation of a southwestern Missouri trout hatchery won't interfere with the tens of thousands... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 6:19:00 AM CDT September 24, 2018 in News

Ameren Missouri to drop electric rates
Ameren Missouri to drop electric rates
JEFFERSON CITY - Ameren Missouri announced a rate decrease for electric starting Monday. The Missouri Public Service Commission approved... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 Monday, September 24, 2018 2:28:00 AM CDT September 24, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 69°
3am 68°
4am 68°
5am 68°