Missourians react to Supreme Court Justice death

By: Samantha Myers, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and The Associated Press

COLUMBIA - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and Missouri Republican Party Chairman John Hancock released statements Saturday on the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

"Justice Scalia was a lion on the court and an unwavering defender of the Constitution. The Supreme Court and the nation have lost a strong and thoughtful voice," Blunt said, "I will miss talking to him about books and history. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Missouri Republican Party Chairman John Hancock said Scalia is one of the most consequential figures in the nation's history.

"His passing is a loss for the Court, the conservative movement, and the country. It is difficult to overstate the profound impact he had on our political discourse and American public policy," Hancock said. "Thanks to his sharp intellect and outsized personality, Justice Scalia influenced a generation of legal scholars, lawyers, and judges, so his judicial philosophy will certainly live on, and his opinions—well-reasoned, witty, and brilliant—will be studied for years to come.”

Missouri Democratic leaders have not issued statements on Scalia.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Antonin Scalia, the influential conservative and most provocative member of the Supreme Court, has died. He was 79.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Washington confirmed Scalia's death at a private residence in the Big Bend area of West Texas.

The service's spokeswoman, Donna Sellers, says Scalia had retired for the evening and was found dead Saturday morning when he did not appear for breakfast.